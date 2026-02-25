Gardener shares stunning before-and-after footage of yard transformation: 'Amazing progress'

"You really do just have to start."



According to the Mayo Clinic, amateur and seasoned gardeners can enjoy decreased stress levels and increased social connections when tending to their plants.

Many gardeners know, however, that one of the biggest benefits is the joy one gets from tracking their progress and seeing their hard work pay off, as one TikToker demonstrated.

The video posted by Allie (@allieesarasmith) shows a relatively empty yard with the caption "a year in the garden makes all the difference."

The video then cuts to the same space a year later which is now a garden full of beautiful, lush plants and flowers.

Underneath the video, she wrote, "I cannot believe that one year ago my new build garden looked like this. You really do just have to start."

Allie is just one of many people who are upgrading their yards with plants found in their local ecosystems.

Natural lawns come with a wide variety of benefits, which might explain why they are so popular. First and foremost, they save you money. Homeowners who rewild their yard also find they do not require as much water as traditional lawns, which saves them money on their water bills.

The fact that these plants don't need nearly the same amount of maintenance saves homeowners even more time and money as well.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Local plants naturally attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep our ecosystems, including our food chains, humming. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

There are many attractive options for people who are thinking about upgrading their yards to natural lawns. For example, homeowners might choose buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping. And incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement can reap these amazing benefits.

Commenters on the original post were amazed by the progress.

One said, "Allie your garden is giving me so much hope for our rental!"

Another added, "Wow!! That's amazing progress!"

