Woman reveals surprisingly simple trick to restore old cookware: 'Nice job'

Sometimes, cleaning just takes a little elbow grease.

A TikToker who goes by Trucker Wife Confessions (@truckerwifeconfessions) shared a simple but effective cleaning hack that brought a set of timeless Revere Ware pots back to life.

The scoop

What makes this hack so great is the ingredients you need are probably already sitting in your house.

"I soaked [the pots] in vinegar and then scrubbed with some baking soda and soap on a soft scrub sponge," she wrote in the caption, showing quite the transformation from dirty and tarnished to almost new again.

Revere Ware is known for its copper bottoms, and while they're beautiful to look at, they can build up residue on your stove.

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, has long been praised as a natural cleaning powerhouse. It acts as a mild abrasive, which helps lift built-up grime and residue without scratching metal surfaces.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Beyond that, it neutralizes odors and helps break down organic debris such as grease or burnt-on food, leaving cookware both clean and fresh. When paired with vinegar, a natural acid that dissolves mineral deposits and soap scum, the two create a reaction that can cut through years of buildup.

How it's helping

The technique is not only effective, it's also budget-friendly, environmentally conscious, and super simple. Unlike many commercial cleaners that contain harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, this kitchen-based combo poses no health hazards or environmental harm.

Traditional cleaning sprays and powders often release volatile organic compounds into the air and can contaminate waterways when rinsed down the drain. Choosing natural alternatives reduces exposure to potentially toxic substances.

It's also a lot cheaper. Baking soda and vinegar are inexpensive and multi-purpose, meaning one box or bottle can be used for many different purposes around the house, from deodorizing fridges to unclogging drains. You're ultimately saving money that might otherwise be spent on brand-name cleaning products.

Perhaps most importantly, this video highlights how small cleaning hacks can also reduce waste. By restoring and reusing the secondhand pot set instead of buying new cookware, she kept perfectly functional kitchen utensils out of the landfill.

What everyone's saying

"Just takes a bit of elbow grease," another TikToker said. "Nice job!"

Many folks in the comments were echoing the Trucker Wife's love for Revere Ware.

One user said she's had her set for nearly 40 years. Another inherited her mother's set and estimated it's been in use for 72 years! Talk about getting your money's worth while helping the environment over and over again.

Others suggested vinegar-based solutions to help clean your pots, like ketchup and Barkeeper's Friend.

"Tomato juice works [amazingly] to clean the bottom," one user detailed. "Turn them upside down and pour tomato juice on and let it sit for an hour. We still use the ones we had when I was a kid."

Looks like the tried-and-true cleaning tricks are still undefeated, and the best shine can also be simple and sustainable.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





