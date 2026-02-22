Woman reveals genius reason she never throws away silica gel packets: 'Such a brilliant tip'

A TikToker shared several brilliant hacks in one short video, explaining why she always saves the silica gel packets that are shipped with a variety of products.

"If you ever get these silica packages in your mail, don't throw them away," Alex Goes Global (@alexgoesglobal) advised. "Use them to keep your things dry."

Silica gel packets protect all kinds of products from excess moisture, especially during storage and shipping. While many people don't realize it, these packets can be reused over and over again, as long as they are given an opportunity to dry out when they become saturated with moisture.

Alex Goes Global highlighted many potential uses in her video.

"I like to keep them in my camera bag to keep my gear dry," the creator shared. "If your phone gets wet, this is way better than using rice."

Other ideas included keeping the handy packages in a purse, especially if you're in a humid environment, and putting them in a tool box or bag to protect metal instruments from rust.

"They're also great for gym bags and backpacks," Alex added. "They help prevent odors and keep your gear dry."

With so many potential uses, it is a wonder anyone ever throws their silica gel packets in the trash.

Users jumped into the comments to share their takes.

"Wait. This is such a brilliant tip!" one person exclaimed.

"Oh, this is a great tip!" another chimed in. "So many uses to keep stuff dry, especially while traveling too."

Alex was hardly alone in sharing the many uses of silica gel packets. For example, an Instagrammer recommended them for storing dry goods used in cooking.

"All you have to do is toss it into whatever you want to keep dry," she explained. "This works for sugar, flour, cookies, or meringues."

