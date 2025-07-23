Home chef shares clever hack using everyday salt shaker: 'Brilliant'

When focused in the kitchen, the benefits of reusable products can be lost. However, The Righteous Kitchen (@therighteouskitchen) showed TikTok users the perfect way to reuse items that you already have lying around the house.

"I thought I'd take a minute to show you this Morton light salt container," the chef said in the video, before revealing the perfect way to reuse the product.

The scoop

"I always cut the lid off of that and put it into my small mason spice jar," she explained in the video. "Now I have an economical shaker and pourer for my spices."

The home cook explained how she removed the sifter lid from the traditional salt shaker and added it to her homemade spice jar. A simple solution to create a long-lasting spice for her food that is easier to cook with.

How it's helping

Making your own spices is an easy and cost-efficient task. Finding the best way to keep those spices usable and helpful, must be solved through cunning expertise. This chef's idea of reusing salt shaker lids creates a perfect way to disperse and serve one's own recipe.

Plastic seasoning containers present a slew of problems. Not only are they more expensive to purchase than it is to make your own, but they contribute more plastic, non-biodegradable waste.

Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down and can produce microplastics responsible for contaminating human water, air, and soil pollution. Plastic waste in landfills directly harms wildlife and humans through ecosystem infiltration and the general impact that plastics have within landfills.

Due to the negative environmental effects of plastics, reusing plastics when you can is overwhelmingly beneficial. As the original poster suggests in her TikTok video, using plastics, in what may seem like a small way, can make a substantial difference.

What everyone's saying

Many TikTok users in the comments admired the chef's advice.

"I'm learning a lot here thank you!" wrote one.

Another said: "Brilliant!"

