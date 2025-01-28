Woman shares easy hack for removing stubborn odors from jars: 'I never thought of this'

Don't trash that smelly jar before you give up on reusing it! This hack might just save your glass.

The scoop

The TikTok account for a zero-waste store, 86 Plastic (@86plastic), shared this tip.

Instead of immediately recycling a glass jar, the person in the video recommended putting the jar out in the sun to remove any leftover odors.

"After a couple hours on a sunny day, both the jar and lid are odorless and ready to reuse," 86 Plastic said.

How it's working

The sun's UV rays can be a natural decontaminant.

Research from Iowa State shows that UV rays have the potential to reduce odors and even kill airborne pathogens. One of the school's projects combines air filters and UV light to remove at least 95% of particulate matter from the air in indoor spaces.

If their invention can make even a barn smell good, then your glass jar will be a piece of cake for the sun.

Not only that, but you'll be using a natural cleaning method that's free. The sun may not be able to replace all of your household cleaners, but it can certainly help you minimize the amount of plastic bottles you bring into your home.

Of course, if you ever want to replace your cleaners with more eco-friendly alternatives, there are many options you can try that may already be in your cabinets or on your counter.

What people are saying

Users shared praise and optimistic thoughts in the comments.

"I've literally been soaking my garlic jar for weeks in pure bleach. … Still straight garlic...imma try this," said one user.

Another user exclaimed, "I'm doing this with my salsa jars! Thank you!"

One TikToker added, "Are you frickin kidding me?! I know to do this with the inside of winter coats that can't be washed, but I never thought of this!"

86 Plastic is located in Troy, Michigan, and encourages others to be sustainable in various ways. If you don't have a container for bulk-buying items, you can purchase a container or use one that has been donated for free.

They also have many different foods as well as home and body items.

You can check out Litterless' guide to zero-waste grocery shopping if you're ready to majorly up your sustainability game. And if you're still starting out, there's nothing wrong with leaving a few glass jars in the sun for a few hours.

