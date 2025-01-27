"We can still reuse as much as possible!"

According to Tidio, as many as 70% of Americans shop online, so it means many people are handling lots of leftover packaging. Instead of trashing it, folks can follow this Reddit post and use it to hold your trash instead. After all, it's one less trash bag to buy.

The hack is simple. Whether you have a small or large bag, open it carefully enough to keep it intact.

The original poster wrote: "If we need to consume, we can still reuse as much as possible! I do this with the large bags toilet paper comes in as well."

After asking if anyone else does this with packaging, someone responded, "I do this with the big cat litter bags!" That drew a reply: "I do the same with my dog food bags."

Finding ways to repurpose or at least know where to recycle plastic bags is helpful to the environment, especially since there are animals that can't differentiate plastic from food.

With the United States leaving the World Health Organization, it's even more vital that individuals, communities, and companies do their part to make our planet a cleaner and brighter place for all life. There are many local and nationwide initiatives to follow, like the Hefty ReNew Program and the single-use plastic bag ban at stores in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Individuals choosing reusable shopping bags, preventing cross-contamination by cleaning out glass jars before placing them in a recycling bin, and not littering go a long way in helping the planet recover over time.

In addition to pet parents, many others already use this plastic-upcycling hack. One excited commenter exclaimed: "What a breakthrough!!!!"

Someone noted: "I do this too. Still fret about how it doesn't biodegrade, but we are at least doing our part not to contribute to the production of plastic bags meant only for throwing out garbage." A small business owner remarked: "I reuse these bags to ship things. … I ship about five packages a week, but I never use new packaging materials."

Remember, your recycling efforts can go beyond plastic bags, as you can also recycle clothing, accessories, and shoes through local and global organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers. With Trashie, your decluttering efforts prevent more textile waste while giving you store and travel credit.

