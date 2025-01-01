  • Home Home

Gardener shares money-saving hack to put canning lids to good use: 'Such a great idea'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: TikTok

This common household item can make gardening easier.

The scoop

Some people have a special talent to see everyday things for what they could be and not just for what they are. TikToker Ruggles Ridge Farm (@rugglesridgefarm) shared a great idea for reusing old mason jar rings in the garden. 

@rugglesridgefarm If you garden and can, and love repurposing things and avoiding waste, this one is for you 😊 #garden #gardening #canning #foodpreservation #hack #lifehack #gardenhacks #gardeninghacks #gardeninghelp #growfood #plant #plants #homestead #homesteadhacks #reuse #repurpose #reducewaste #gardentipsandtricks #gardentok #gardeningtiktok #gardeningtips ♬ Honeybee Hill - Alan Gogoll

She uses the rings in her garden as plant markers. Simply set them into the soil and plant the seed there — an easy DIY plant tag.

"You're going to use [the ring] to mark wherever you want to directly seed some plants," she says.

The rings will help you "remember where to water, and it's going to help you avoid stepping on them or pulling the wrong things when you're weeding," she explains. 

While she uses spray paint on the rings for a vibrant look, note that this step is unnecessary, and using spray paint can expose your soil and plants to harmful chemicals.

How it's working

This tip is particularly useful for people who can, as glass jars can be used repeatedly but not the lids and rings. Over time, they may bend or rust, which makes them ineligible for canning — but great in the garden.

Upcycling is using an item for a new purpose — not necessarily what it was made for. Old sweaters can become fuzzy socks, or glass soda bottles can get new life as plant propagation pots

Repurposing containers and packaging is a great way to reuse what would otherwise end up in a landfill. Each year, the world generates nearly 300 million tons of trash, or around 5 pounds per person per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency

Upcycling one mason jar lid might not seem like a lot, but it adds up. If everyone practiced recycling and upcycling, we could substantially reduce the environmental impact of our waste. 

What people are saying

Commenters loved this unique way to repurpose trash.

"This is SO smart! Would have saved me so much puzzling during my weeding early this year!" one user wrote.

Another said, "Such a great idea!" 

"This is absolutely brilliant!!! I have buckets of old rings with no use," a third commented. "Best thing I heard today!!!"

x