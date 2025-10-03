Gardener shares clever hack using empty ketchup bottle: 'This is genius'

If you've ever lost a seedling to overwatering, you know how frustrating it can be. One gardener on TikTok is showing that the solution might be sitting in your recycling bin.

The scoop

In a video, creator Grow Guy Eire (@growguyeire) explains how they reuse a condiment squeeze bottle to water young plants.

"Whenever you finish your ketchup bottle, use it to water your seedlings because … the main way anyone kills a plant or a seedling is overwatering," the TikToker said in the video.

This hack couldn't be easier. Instead of tossing your empty ketchup bottle into the trash, give it a good rinse and fill it with water. The narrow nozzle allows you to better control the water flow and moisten soil without drowning fragile roots.

How it's helping

By offering a gentler way to water delicate plants, this trick helps beginners and seasoned gardeners alike avoid overwatering. It also gives a second life to plastic packaging.

Gardeners can save time and money by avoiding the cycle of buying new seedlings to replace those that don't make it. Over the long term, the hack could extend the lifespan of your plants, making your garden more productive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Environmentally, it's also a win. Repurposing containers like ketchup bottles reduces demand for new plastic, which uses energy and resources. It keeps packaging out of overflowing landfills, where it would otherwise generate heat-trapping pollution and microplastics.

For even more sustainable savings, you can also make money selling your old electronics or clothing. Every small reuse step helps ease the burden on waste systems and protects oceans from unnecessary plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

Viewers on TikTok were quick to praise the hack. "This is genius!!! My poor carrots have already drowned!!" one person wrote.

A second TikTok user suggested a similar hack: "I use an old disinfectant spray bottle. Gave it a wash out. It has the spray or 'stream' nozzle. It works perfectly."

Another person said: "I use my daughter's sports water bottle.. she doesn't know this but it works well! I'll save my next ketchup bottle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.