Woman reveals money-saving hack for DIY foaming hand soap: 'I do this all the time'

TikToker Makenzie Emerson (@kenzie_underthesun) shared some cost-saving hacks with various beauty and hygiene products in a recent video. From coconut oil to lash serum brushes, you can get more out of these items while reducing waste.

The scoop

Makenzie's first tip involved reusing a Bath & Body Works foaming soap bottle. Fill it halfway with water and pour in some regular liquid soap. Keep reusing this plastic bottle and pump so you have "foamy soap without having to pay another $9." If you buy another liquid soap in bulk, you can continue using this method for cheap foaming soap. You can get several uses and enjoy safer ingredients from Dr. Bronner's concentrated bulk refill.

Next, the TikToker demonstrated how to work with a large jar of coconut oil. They suggested scooping out portions with a spoon and placing them in smaller jars. This method is more sanitary than putting your fingers into the large jar, as you will have it for a long time. Just make sure the spoon is clean and dry.

Makenzie also cleaned off lash serum brushes and recommended using their fine tips to apply liquid eyeliner or water-activated eyeliner. While it was unclear how the creator cleaned them, you can submerge them in an antibacterial or alcohol-based solution. You can also drop them in water and carefully scrub them with a makeup brush cleaner.

How it's helping

According to Statista, the average yearly spending on beauty products for Americans was $1,754 in 2023. Knowing what you can reuse can help your wallet. Plus, you can continue getting life out of those plastic bottles and brushes instead of letting them sit in landfills, where they can take up to 500 years to break down while leaching chemicals.

Working with a bulk or larger product by scooping it into smaller containers can preserve its freshness and avoid cross-contamination. That way, you can avoid spoilage and waste. Get what you need and store the larger item in a cool, dry place.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What everyone's saying

Overall, commenters seemed enthusiastic about the hacks, with some already trying them at home.

One person said: "I do this all the time with foaming soap!! If you use Dr. Bronner's castile soap you only need a tiny tiny amount."

Someone else said: "Yes!.. "I do this too! Love it!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.