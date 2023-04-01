TikToker reveals simple hack to remove nasty odors from your water bottle — using nothing but a common kitchen staple

Reusable water bottles are essential to keep you hydrated without single-use plastic bottles. There’s just one catch: Those reusable water bottles can get stinky if you’re just giving them a quick water rinse before you refill.

A TikToker shares a simple, natural hack for cleaning out your reusable water bottle to get rid of odors — and it’s easy and cheap to do.

The scoop

The video, shared by TikToker Elnaz Hamai to her 160,000-plus followers, shows off an easy way to get rid of those pesky water bottle odors.

Hamai says to add 1 tablespoon of baking soda to the water bottle and fill it up with hot water. Give it a good shake, and let it sit overnight. Then, clean and let dry fully before using.

How it’s helping

The water bottle hack is so simple to do, especially since most people already have baking soda in the house. It’s an affordable household multitasker that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing, and, of course, baking.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In this hack, you save money on expensive cleaning agents or from throwing out your water bottle entirely.

Reusable water bottles are great for, well, reusing. Americans still use plastic water bottles to the tune of about 50 billion per year, and they are leading contributors to ocean pollution. Given plastic can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment, that means they can accumulate in oceans and landfills, contributing to harmful pollution.

What people are saying

One TikToker offered another helpful tip for de-stinking water bottles. “You can also use denture cleaner dissolve tablets,” they wrote.

“I use some vinegar and baking soda,” wrote another user. “It works amazing.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.