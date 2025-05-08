Creative mom stuns with unexpected use for leftover food lids: 'I think I'm a genius'

This kind of hack makes life easier in an accessible, quick way.

A TikToker whose account, @playingfarmhouse, says they're living a "working mom life" and offering "frugal home tips" shared a savvy way to reuse plastic lids from things like peanut butter containers.

The scoop

The video shows a simple hack. "Do you throw away plastic lids?" the TikToker asks in the video. "Stop! Let me show you how to use it."

In the clip's caption, they said, "This is my favorite kitchen hack to Reduce Plastic Waste in my pantry!"

The video shows an array of various-sized glass jars, and there's a lid that fits almost every single one.

The poster explains how great this hack is for storing dry goods, "like pasta and rice."

How it's helping

There are so many creative ways to repurpose plastic lids — using them as cat toys, under flowerpots, or in place of plastic wrap are all great ones.

This kind of hack makes life easier in an accessible, quick way. It can also save consumers money by not having to buy extra storage containers.

Any way plastic is reused means that much less plastic winds up in landfills or polluting streams and rivers.

National Geographic explained that plastic pollution is one of the greatest environmental dangers, as plastic products are made almost more quickly than people can properly dispose of them.

While plastic was invented as a means of convenience, it has now become overwhelmingly too common. ​​"Half of all plastics ever manufactured have been made in the last 20 years," National Geographic reported.

Plastic causes direct harm to wildlife. "Nearly 2,100 species, including endangered ones, are known to have been affected by plastics. Nearly every species of seabird eats plastics," according to National Geographic.

What everyone's saying

People loved this idea, with many saying it's so obvious they couldn't believe they'd never thought of it.

"Why am I now understanding why my grandmother never threw anything away?" one commenter joked.

"Omg thank you I was looking for lids," another wrote.

Someone else confirmed the strategy works, saying, "I do this!!! It's so smart! My husband calls me a hoarder, but idc I think I'm a genius."

Another commenter praised the environmental benefits: "Such a great way to reduce waste!"

