Home cook discovers smart solution to common kitchen dilemma: 'What I have learned over 10 years'

Americans use an average of 650 pounds of paper annually, and unfortunately, much of this paper is never recycled to save trees.

One of the best ways to reduce household paper consumption is to switch from disposable to reusable kitchen products.

In a popular Reddit post to r/Anticonsumption, one social media user asked for advice about reusable napkins.

In the post, they explained how they already have reusable paper towels, but the large sheets for big messes are a bit excessive for mealtimes.

"I'd like something that is just solely used to wipe hands and mouths when eating," the original poster wrote. "Everything I've seen at stores are those scratchy, fancy napkins that people only bring out for Thanksgiving dinners. I need something more durable and basic."

The OP is onto something meaningful with this mindset. Eco-friendly alternatives to traditional paper products can save you money and have a significant environmental impact.

When you have reusable napkins to clean up messes, you don't have to waste money continuously buying more throwaway napkins at the store. Meanwhile, buying fewer paper products and eliminating unnecessary packaging will generate less household trash and landfill waste.

One solution is to use old rags, washcloths, or cut-up T-shirts as napkins and paper towels. Some reusable options are dishwasher-safe and biodegradable, while others can simply be tossed in the washing machine to use repeatedly.

Sustainably minded social media influencers have been sharing tips online about using reusable towels from bamboo and other sustainable materials.

You can even take new sustainability habits from the kitchen to the bathroom by choosing recycled toilet paper, which takes less energy to produce and generates less carbon pollution than standard versions.

Since the OP mentioned they don't have enough towels or clothes to cut up and create reusable napkins, commenters offered alternative ideas.

"I would just keep checking estate sales and thrift shops for cloth napkins that fit your needs," one Reddit user wrote.

A Redditor suggested: "Washcloths are a good size for napkin use!"

Another asked: "What about like small microfiber cloths? Or like repurposing baby bibs and bandanas?"

"What I have learned over 10 years of cloth napkin use: just pick up literally any you find that are cheap/free," someone else advised. "Thrift store bins are great. Restaurants going out of business are better."

