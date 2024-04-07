Gardener shares money-saving 'trash gardening' idea: 'Why didn't I think about these before'

Have extra reusable grocery bags lying around? Watch this TikTok video to learn how to use them in your garden.

The scoop

On TikTok, Cassbenellie Gardens (@cassbenelliegardens) shared a great way to repurpose fabric grocery bags in your garden, lovingly described as "trash gardening."

"I'm out of grow bags. I'm out of containers," she says. "I could use [a soil bag], which I was going to do next … but what's stopping me from using these?"

She holds up two reusable grocery bags: one made from a canvas-like material and the other a recycled plastic Aldi bag. Both will be effective growing bags depending on where and what you're growing.

"Why didn't I think about these before?" was one of the text additions to her video.

How it's helping

Grow bags are a type of planter — like ceramic pots. These fabric bags are a convenient way to garden, especially if you're growing on a patio or other small space. Depending on the material, you can transfer your bagged plant into the ground or bed of your garden.

Reusable grocery store bags — the ones made from canvas, jute, or thick plastic — make great grow bags. As some of the comments pointed out, using thinner fabric bags is a good option if you're looking to eventually transfer your plant into the ground; as these bags will degrade easier. If you're planting on the patio with no intention to transfer, a thicker grow bag, like the Aldi bag in the video, is a better choice.

Grow bags are usually inexpensive, and reusable grocery store bags are, too. The Aldi bags, for example, are under a dollar, and you probably own some already. This is a good way to repurpose your old bags and save a couple of bucks.

Many grocery stores, like Aldi, are making the switch to fabric or paper bags only and eliminating single-use plastic bags.

For more ideas on recycling and repurposing items you already own, check out our guide.

What everyone's saying

Many users were excited to finally put their spare bags to good use.

"Excellent idea," commented one user. "I've got a stash not being used at all."

Some have been using their bags already. One user said the bags "work lovely. I'm growing broccoli in mine."

Just keep the bag's material in mind — as some commenters mentioned, the fabric bag may break down quickly, and "the plastic one might hold water more."

