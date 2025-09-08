Mother reveals ingenious hack for gift wrapping on budget: 'It's so much fun and looks so nice'

Not everyone enjoys the laidback, rustic look of gifts wrapped in old newspaper or brown paper bags.

One clever and resourceful Redditor shared how she uses reusable gift wrap instead of wasting paper for every occasion.

The Reddit post included a lovely picture of four presents wrapped in fabric. The caption explained, "Reusable gift wrap: I have started using old fabric remnants to wrap gifts after purchasing one reusable fabric gift wrap. Here are my son's birthday gifts- I think they look better than if wrapped with disposable gift wrap."

It's hard to disagree with the OP, as these four gifts are covered with bright colors, cute patterns, and pretty bows. The gifts aren't just stylish. They also feel warm and thoughtful, coming with that personal touch that all the best hand-wrapped gifts do.

Not everyone enjoys the laidback, rustic look of gifts wrapped in old newspaper or brown paper bags. Those are wonderful options, but if you want something more artistic, fabric wraps are delightfully attractive.

While the OP is definitely creative, wrapping presents with fabric isn't a new concept. The Japanese have been doing it for centuries in a tradition called furoshiki. Usually, the gift wrap is given back to the gift-giver. However, the modern use of furoshiki is more flexible, so the fabric wrap can be a gift on top of a gift.

According to the SDSU Library, roughly 2.6 billion pounds of wrapping paper are thrown away annually in America. Inevitably, much of that ends up in landfills, not recycling plants. If it's shiny or sparkly, it's probably plastic that can't be recycled.

Giving gifts is a beautiful exchange, but it shouldn't have to come at the expense of the planet. Wrapping paper produces planet-warming gases when it sits in landfills, exacerbating pollution. But long before that, the manufacturing of wrapping paper creates pollution, causes deforestation, and uses excess water.

Reusing old fabric or opting for reusable wrapping paper helps reduce the environmental impact associated with this sentimental tradition. With fabric gift wraps, you can still give enchanting gifts, minus the wastefulness. And that helps create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

Commenters agreed.

One Redditor highlighted the furoshiki tradition: "I've slowly been building my collection as well. It's so much fun and looks so nice. If you Google Japanese cloth gift wrapping you'll find all kinds of ways to tie the fabric for different kinds of gifts."

Another commenter appreciated the idea, writing: "Thank you. Have been trying to give gifts wrapped in useful items too."

