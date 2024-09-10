Amazon shopper shares money-saving hack to transform paper delivery packaging: 'So clever'

A clever upcycling hack is giving Amazon's packing paper a major glow-up.

Ever wonder what to do with all that crinkly paper stuffed in your Amazon boxes? TikTok crafting influencer @lebleuetsoaps has a brilliant idea that'll save you money and help the planet.

The scoop

This crafty TikToker transforms Amazon's packing paper into versatile sheets perfect for gift wrapping, craft projects, and custom soap packaging.

"Don't throw [the packing paper] out!" @lebleuetsoaps encourages her viewers. "I'll show you what I do with it, and maybe you can think of something that you can do with it."

The process is simple: unfold the paper on an ironing board, iron it flat using the cotton setting, fold along the perforations (about every 12 inches), and cut along the folds with a large knife.

The result? Smooth, uniform sheets of paper ready for your next project.

How it's helping

Instead of buying new wrapping paper or craft supplies, this hack encourages Amazon shoppers to repurpose materials they already have. That means less waste in landfills and more money in your pocket.

Paper manufacturing contributes to deforestation and uses a ton of water and energy. By giving packaging paper a second life, you're reducing the demand for new paper production. You're also keeping perfectly good material out of the waste stream.

Reducing waste protects our oceans from pollution and eases the burden on overflowing landfills. It's a small step that significantly impacts us when we all pitch in.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users loved this creative solution.

One commenter gushed, "Way to recycle! Good job!"

Another shared their own twist: "I always let my kids draw on it, they love it! Your ideas are so clever though!"

Some folks are already thinking beyond crafts. One savvy user suggested, "If you're moving soon, save them up and [they] can be used as a replacement for newspaper to wrap mugs and other ceramics."

We can turn everyday "trash" into treasure with some creativity. This hack is an excellent example of how small changes in our habits can help both our bank accounts and the planet.

So, think twice before tossing that brown packaging paper next time you get an Amazon delivery. With an iron and a few minutes, you could create custom gift wrap or craft paper, among countless other innovations. Your wallet (and Mother Earth) will thank you.

