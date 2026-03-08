Retired homeowner shares honest experience after installing futuristic heat pump HVAC: 'Often you hear negative comments'

The best way to understand if something is right for you is to hear from other people. This is why 1 Click Heating & Cooling shared a video of a retiree who installed a heat pump in her home.

Helena lives in Ontario, Canada, so it gets really cold. Keeping comfortable indoors is important to her because that's where she spends most of her time.

She said, "Often you hear negative comments about heat pumps not working in the cold weather, but we just went through a huge cold spell, 20 below at nighttime, and it's been very even heat."

When she had a furnace, it was noisy and didn't keep the house evenly warm. Additionally, since it's a smaller house, the heat pump is more convenient because it has one unit, instead of having the furnace and another unit for AC.





If heat pumps are new to you, TCD's partner Mitsubishi is a great place to start, as it can help you understand your options and save you money on your energy bills.

Heat pumps save homeowners money because of how efficiently they work. They pull heat from the outside, from the ground, air, and water, and transfer it inside, rather than creating it. In warmer months, they transfer the warm air from inside your home to the outside.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Installing a heat pump is a great way to save $1,000 annually on your energy bill. It's also a more efficient way of heating or cooling your home, as the retired homeowner mentioned.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you aren't ready to buy a heat pump, leasing could be a better option. Palmetto's leases make it easy, starting at $99 a month. They also include 12 years of free maintenance, which can save you money over the life of the unit. Additionally, Palmetto's Home app can help you earn $5,000 for home upgrades.

To truly maximize your savings, you can pair your heat pump with solar panels, which can save you up to $3,000 a year, depending on the size of your home and system. TCD's partner EnergySage is an excellent tool for comparing quotes to fit your home and your budget. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.