TikToker shares simple trick to save money while using your oven: ‘Let your food cook in the residual heat’

It’s no secret that cooking can get expensive — the cost of food and kitchen appliances is substantial, not to mention the energy it takes to run those appliances.

Luckily, TikToker @be_thechange is offering strategies to cut down on energy usage while cooking. The account promotes “imperfect sustainability” ideas such as the one in this TikTok, encouraging users to continue using their everyday appliances while making small changes.

In their video, the TikToker gives some of their biggest tips to cook more efficiently — and save money in the process.

First, the TikToker suggests cooking more than one dish at a time and cooking food in smaller pieces, which will require the oven to be on for a shorter amount of time.

They also recommend not opening the oven door — or opening it as minimally as possible. This makes it harder for the heat to escape. They also recommend turning off the oven five minutes before the food is scheduled to finish cooking.

“Let your food cook in this residual heat,” the TikToker says.

Similarly, after taking your cooked dish out of the oven, the TikToker says that “you can also harness this residual heat to heat other foods instead of using your microwave.” This is the perfect way to heat up leftovers for a side dish without using any extra energy.

Saving on energy while you cook dinner is not only good for your energy bills, but it’s also good for the environment.

Power plants that generate electricity emit toxic gases into the air that contribute to global warming and air pollution. Electricity production generates the second-largest share of planet-warming gases in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

