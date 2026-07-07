Traveler rescues oil-covered puppy found wandering through dangerous construction site

"Thank you for helping this sweet boy."

Animal lovers on TikTok were deeply moved by the rescue story of a puppy named Reggie.

What happened?

Emma Steele (@emmasteele_) shared how she and her boyfriend met a rescue puppy while traveling to Koh Rong island in Cambodia.

On the way to the beach, they were passing through a construction site when they spotted a puppy covered in oil. "I knew straightaway we couldn't leave him there," Emma explained in the text overlay, "as there were diggers coming back and forth."

Emma and her boyfriend took the puppy, which Emma dubbed Reggie, to the beach with them and then out to dinner and back to their hotel for the night.

"The hotel took him in, and now he lives there," Emma wrote. "You're safe now, Reggie."

Why does it matter?

Stories such as this highlight how adoption can alter an animal's future for the better and even spark interest in taking care of the natural world. In fact, taking proper care of domesticated animals can even play a broader role in conservation.

As the U.S. National Park Service acknowledges, even though fur babies are beloved members of families, "they can also take a toll on our local environments," potentially introducing bacteria and parasites to waterways and creating other problems.

Adopting a pet can prevent euthanization while supporting healthier ecosystems. The NPS estimates that 2.7 million dogs and cats are euthanized each year in the United States alone.

What are people saying?

Reggie's rescue story pulled at viewers' heartstrings.

One person wrote: "Stop. This is adorable. I am ugly crying!"

"I literally shed a tear making it," Emma replied.

"Thank you for helping this sweet boy," another user said. "I hope he's living the happiest little life."

In response, Emma said she needed to get in touch with the hotel for an update on Reggie.

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