North Carolina rescue dog Bing Crosby woke owner to flames before the fire alarms did

"Luckily, Bing gave us time to safely get out of the house and call 911."

A rescue dog in North Carolina is being praised after his frantic barking alerted his family to a house fire before their alarms sounded.

In the early morning hours, Bing Crosby, a rescue dog belonging to homeowner Joleen Brannigan, woke the household and gave them crucial extra time to escape safely.

What happened?

According to a report from The Transylvania Times, Brannigan said Bing Crosby's frantic barking began at about 5 a.m. When she got up to investigate, she initially suspected an animal outside had set him off.

"I woke up to see what had alerted him, thinking perhaps a bear or something was on the deck but immediately saw the flames, well before the fire alarms went off," Brannigan told the outlet.

"Luckily, Bing gave us time to safely get out of the house and call 911," Brannigan added.

Fire and rescue teams arrived within minutes, as reported by The Transylvania Times.

The incident has quickly made Bing Crosby a local hero.

Why does it matter?

While households often rely on smoke alarms as their first warning, Bing Crosby woke the family before the alarms sounded.

After fire officials extinguished the flames, about a third of the home was destroyed. While the family is facing a long recovery, this story is a reminder that it is important to take proactive steps to prepare for fire emergencies.

Make sure smoke alarms are working properly, keep exit pathways clear, and talk through what everyone in the household should do if a fire breaks out overnight.

Keeping leashes, carriers, and other pet essentials in easy-to-reach places can help pets get out quickly during an emergency. If a pet begins behaving unusually, especially at odd hours, pay close attention.

In this case, the strange behavior gave a family a few more minutes to escape a fire.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.