California neighbors save pet pig, 'Big Mama,' before garage fire can spread to nearby home

The detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, posing a threat to the nearby house.

A garage fire in central Fresno, California, could have ended far worse if not for quick action from both neighbors and firefighters, who helped keep the blaze from spreading and got a pet pig named Big Mama out safely.

What happened?

The incident happened on July 2 near Madison Avenue, south of Belmont Avenue, according to ABC30. The outlet said the fire involved a detached garage, and one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the blaze started a little after 10:30 a.m. By the time crews reached the home, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames, posing a threat to the nearby house.

Two people were at the residence when the fire began, Fresno Fire said, and one of them was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials said neighbors had removed the resident's pig, Big Mama, from the backyard before firefighters arrived. After that, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Why does it matter?

Pets and other animals are especially vulnerable during house fires. Unlike people, they may hide, panic, or be unable to escape fenced yards, outbuildings, or enclosed spaces on their own.

The Fresno fire also shows how quickly a structure fire can escalate, even when it starts in a detached area, such as a garage. Garages often store flammable items, tools, fuel, and equipment, which can cause fires to burn hotter and spread faster if they are not quickly contained.

Many households think about smoke detectors and evacuation routes, but fewer have a clear plan for moving pets to safety during a sudden fire.

In this case, neighbors did more than watch from the sidelines — they helped save a life before first responders could reach the property.

What's being done?

Fresno Fire said firefighters prevented the blaze from reaching the nearby home.

Those efforts, along with the neighbors' rescue, meant Big Mama survived the ordeal. ABC30 reported that Fresno Fire later said Big Mama is "doing fine."

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