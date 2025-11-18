  • Home Home

Woman reveals clever tip using old beauty product containers: 'I love doing this'

by Brianne Nemiroff
This TikToker shared a genius way to repurpose your favorite beauty packaging and extend the life of your products.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Beauty lovers and those who follow extensive skin care routines often end up with many empties. For consumers, it can feel wasteful to toss well-constructed and perfectly functional spray bottles. 

Luckily, a TikToker shared a trick for repurposing your favorite bottles and extending the life of beauty packaging.

The scoop

Chessie (@respunbychessie) offered advice to her followers on how to use beauty bottles even after the product is gone and why she chooses to do so.

"Before discarding an item, I like to see if I can repurpose the bottle. … I like repurposing my bottles because it makes it easier for me to buy bulk and also customize my products to my needs. I also just feel like as a consumer, it's my responsibility to reduce and reuse as much as possible," she says.

@respunbychessie This is a great opportunity to repurpose expired products or empties! Giving new value to an old item is perfect for customizing your products and keeping things out of the trash. As a consumer, I feel responsible to reduce and reuse as much as possible. Save your bottles and see how you can reuse your empties♻️ #reuse #empties #cleaning #decluttering #removinglabels ♬ original sound - chessie

In the video, Chessie showed how she removes stickers and their residue, cleaning out and repurposing bottles by refilling them with castor oil and setting spray. She also advised people to be aware that not all products can be transferred into different containers and to check whether a formula would be harmed if it's moved into a clear glass, steel, or plastic vessel.

How it's helping

This tip encourages eco-friendly consumer behavior by teaching folks that a receptacle's lifespan doesn't have to end when the product is finished. By repurposing bottles, people can create travel-size versions of their favorite larger products and keep bottles from going to landfills prematurely or ending up in the ocean.

Repurposing small containers can also save consumers from buying travel-size products for every trip or simply for aesthetic reasons that may have been influenced by wasteful beauty haul social media trends.

Once the bottle is on its last leg, or if you find you no longer need it after decluttering your home, it's important to know your local recycling options to ensure it doesn't end up incorrectly sorted by a recycling center.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were supportive and grateful for Chessie's repurposing ideas and cleaning hacks.

"I shamefully have a stash of old empty products for this exact purpose," one user wrote.

"Thank you for mentioning the importance of knowing what products can go in what containers!!" another said.

"I love doing this too!" someone else exclaimed.

