  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'It looks amazing'

"She did a great job. I'm inspired."

by Lily Crowder
One Redditor shared a post showcasing the ways you can upgrade your yard naturally, with a repurposed stump as the centerpiece.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user shared a post showcasing one of the ways you can upgrade your yard naturally, and the results were stunning.

On the subreddit r/landscaping, it showed a before-and-after of the couple's cut-down tree stump.

One Redditor shared a post showcasing the ways you can upgrade your yard naturally, with a repurposed stump as the centerpiece.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Redditor shared a post showcasing the ways you can upgrade your yard naturally, with a repurposed stump as the centerpiece.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"My wife said: 'Leave the stump! I have ideas!'" the original poster wrote above the pictures of a tree stump turned beautiful garden. 

One commenter praised the user's wife's aesthetic choices.

"I like it when people repurpose stumps like this. It adds a lot of visual interest in the setting. Your wife has good taste," they observed.

While the visually pleasing effects of the yard addition were apparent, another user highlighted the broader benefits of such a garden.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

"It's not just aesthetics. As the stump decomposes, it provides food and shelter for lots of life. It also retains moisture and acts as a reservoir for plants to tap into during dry spells," someone else explained.

Unique integrations are a great step away from monoculture yards, which rely on grass turf or other unnatural, uniform landscaping.

Another great way to make your yard stand out is by installing a native plant garden or rewilding. Using native plants results in a beautiful, pollinator-friendly garden, and they require significantly less maintenance and water, saving you time and money.

Some native plant gardens have gained attention online, such as one that welcomed a beautiful buckeye butterfly.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

To go further, installing a native lawn using local grass is another popular approach. Native grasses vary by region, but common options include clover and buffalo grass.

Users were impressed by the repurposed stump.

"It looks amazing and saved you a thousand dollars or hours of time trying to grind that beast down," one wrote.

Another added their kudos for the user's wife, saying: "She did a great job. I'm inspired."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x