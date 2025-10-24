Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'It looks amazing'

A Reddit user shared a post showcasing one of the ways you can upgrade your yard naturally, and the results were stunning.

On the subreddit r/landscaping, it showed a before-and-after of the couple's cut-down tree stump.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My wife said: 'Leave the stump! I have ideas!'" the original poster wrote above the pictures of a tree stump turned beautiful garden.

One commenter praised the user's wife's aesthetic choices.

"I like it when people repurpose stumps like this. It adds a lot of visual interest in the setting. Your wife has good taste," they observed.

While the visually pleasing effects of the yard addition were apparent, another user highlighted the broader benefits of such a garden.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"It's not just aesthetics. As the stump decomposes, it provides food and shelter for lots of life. It also retains moisture and acts as a reservoir for plants to tap into during dry spells," someone else explained.

Unique integrations are a great step away from monoculture yards, which rely on grass turf or other unnatural, uniform landscaping.

Another great way to make your yard stand out is by installing a native plant garden or rewilding. Using native plants results in a beautiful, pollinator-friendly garden, and they require significantly less maintenance and water, saving you time and money.

Some native plant gardens have gained attention online, such as one that welcomed a beautiful buckeye butterfly.

To go further, installing a native lawn using local grass is another popular approach. Native grasses vary by region, but common options include clover and buffalo grass.

Users were impressed by the repurposed stump.

"It looks amazing and saved you a thousand dollars or hours of time trying to grind that beast down," one wrote.

Another added their kudos for the user's wife, saying: "She did a great job. I'm inspired."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.