Proud homeowner flaunts unconventional gardening strategy with vivid photos: 'Brought innumerable different pollinating insects into the yard'

Creating a home that is inviting to insects and other beneficial fauna is an incredible way to boost your local ecosystem.

"Look what I did," bragged one happy gardener when sharing their progress replacing their traditional grass lawn.

In a post shared with r/NoLawns, this homeowner included a photo of their incredible yard covered in a meadow of colorful flowers. "Replaced my lawn here in SE Texas with native flowers this year. It has brought innumerable different pollinating insects into the yard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

As part of the Homegrown National Park's call to action, they explain that "Local ecosystems are losing large and growing numbers of species. This reduces their ability to provide the ecosystem services we rely on. We all depend on these crucial services like clean air and water, flood control, pollination for our food, pest control, and carbon storage."

Without robust biodiversity, the balance of ecosystems can be disrupted, making them unable to sustain themselves and exacerbating problems like species loss and the effects of our warming planet.

When we reintroduce native species, we can mitigate some of the negative effects of monoculture grass lawns. These grass patches require herbicides, pesticides, and a tremendous amount of water to keep green and healthy. By swapping out your grass lawn for something more natural or native, you can save yourself money and time.

Other Redditors on r/NoLawns were blown away by this beautiful yard.

"It is so pretty! I love the tiny little red dandelionesque flowers." Wrote one person.

The OP responded, "Indian Blankets or my preferred name for them Fire wheels, native to coastal prairies."

Another commenter asked, "Does Indian blanket grow low like that if you mow it?"

The OP replied, "Yes, it will grow back but you have to let it go a season before mowing so it drops seeds. Then it just smothers grasses."

