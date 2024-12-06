Homeowner met with warnings against popular landscaping method: 'Nothing about it is favorable'

Many households with children have charming swing sets in their backyards. While they encourage outside play, the setup might tear up the grass. One Redditor posted about this problem on r/landscaping, asking what they should do.

The poster showed a photo of a three-seat swing set. The grass underneath each one was kicked away, leaving a pile of exposed dirt. With a clear desire to protect the area, the poster asked about digging up the dirt and replacing the soil with rubber mulch. The landscaping community responded in unanimous disdain, with one commenter saying, "Nothing about it is favorable."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rubber mulch destroys yard wellness and poses health risks to families and communities interacting with it. It burns in intense heat, becoming dangerous to touch. In the worst-case scenario, it could become a fire hazard. The safety consequences for people and the habitat aren't worth the investment.

It also leaches petrochemicals into the soil because they come from recycled car tires. If you want to use mulch, local, wood-based options are biodegradable and safe for humans and animals.

Households must also avoid rubber mulch because it could become prohibitively expensive. Rubber prices are at a 13-year high after intense weather destroyed countless crops. Instead, focus on a cheaper and eco-friendly native yard near your swing sets.

Native plants are low-maintenance, require minimal tools and techniques, and invite pollinators to strengthen ecosystems. Research options local to your area, which may include clover or buffalo grass. You could save even more money and resources with xeriscaping if you choose drought-resilient species. This landscaping style requires little water but is still sturdy because of the native plant synergy.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters shared their concerns over rubber and offered alternatives to protect the grass.

One suggested, "Regular mulch would be better. Both will grow weeds without some type of fabric under-layer or very thick mulch."

If you experience similar problems, someone else recommended a non-mulch solution, saying, "They make rubber swingset mats that work great for this. That's what I now use. I bought the green ones so they blend in."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other commenters explained more cons of using rubber. One said it's dangerous for children because it absorbs heat well, causing potential burns. Another claimed it hurts the yard because it spreads easily and prevents natural grass growth.

Thankfully, landscaping hobbyists are always available to provide expert-level suggestions for keeping families and the planet safer from expensive, toxic materials.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.