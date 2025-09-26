Homeowner receives helpful advice on quest to snag lucrative water heater rebates: 'They can save a couple hundred bucks a year'

One Tennessee homeowner was unsure whether it was worth installing a heat pump water heater, so they turned to Reddit for advice.

They outlined all the factors that have influenced their thinking so far. "Short version: I'm a homeowner in East Tennessee looking to replace my 1990s electric tank water heater," they said. "My utility offers a point-of-purchase rebate for heat pump water heaters. Even with that rebate, they're significantly more expensive upfront than a regular water heater."

In addition to that, they had been deterred by some negative reviews of the brands they had researched. "Should I stick with a standard tank heater or roll the dice on a heat pump model?" they asked.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater is a great way to save on your energy bill. Heat pumps move heat instead of creating it from nothing, and this method uses a lot less energy to generate the same heating power, so you pay less. Not only that, but if you choose this energy-efficient option, and you install it soon enough, before federal incentives end, then the tax credits and rebates can shave 30% off of the price, totaling up to several thousand dollars.

Commenters generally supported the heat pump water heater. "They can save a couple hundred bucks a year in operating costs, so they can definitely pay for themselves," said one user. "Just be aware that there are space requirements, you can't shove them in a small enclosed closet/utility room like a normal electric one."

"The biggest reason I suggest them is the added effect of dehumidifying the space it is in," said another commenter. "We have it in our basement (no more risk of CO leaks, proper venting, fire hazard, etc.) and aside from being safer it dries out our basement that has been chronically humid. To increase the effectiveness of the unit I also have a small fan circulating air in the basement to keep it dry and also have access to more 'avg temp' air."

It is a no-brainer if you already have a dehumidifier in your basement.

