Homeowner shares simple trick to save on heating bills this winter: 'We are doing this today'

Replacing the weatherstripping around your doors and windows can keep the cold from getting in and save you quite a bit of money, according to one TikToker.

Sarah (@buildingonbeech) posted a video showing how she replaced old, outdated weatherstripping around her front door to create an airtight seal that would keep the warm air inside all winter long.

It takes 10 minutes to replace the weather stripping around your exterior doors, so if you haven't done it yet… what are you waiting for?! 😮 Seriously though, this is such an EASY way to improve the energy efficiency of your home. Some door frames have a groove that's designed for thick foam weather stripping, but our doors are old so we don't. Feel around your exterior doors for drafts, grab some adhesive foam weather stripping like this one from Frost King, and enjoy the savings! 💰

The scoop

All you need to do is buy new weatherstripping at your local hardware store. Then, remove the old weatherstripping. You may need to take out screws and nails, depending on the type. After that, clean the area and apply the new weatherstripping according to the package. It may come with adhesive, or you may need to nail it into place again.

Make sure you get the new weatherstripping as close to the door or window as possible. This creates an airtight seal that keeps your warm air in your house, instead of letting it escape.

How it's helping

The U.S. Energy Information Association has said that the average household consumes 886 kilowatt-hours of energy each month. Anything people can do to lower that is good for their wallets and good for conserving the limited energy sources on the planet. Money you save on energy costs is money you then have available to spend on other things you love.

The U.S. Department of Energy shared that there are a lot of different kinds of weatherstripping and other products you can use to keep warm air inside your house. Choosing the right one can help you maximize your energy savings. Overall, weatherizing your whole house could save you a bundle every year.

What everyone's saying

Other people on TikTok were excited about saving money on energy costs by replacing their weatherstripping.

"I need to do this for my doors," one said.

"We are doing this today!" another shared.

"Good time to do it," someone else added.

Smart upgrades that slash energy bills

Weatherstripping isn't the only way you can save money on your energy bills. Here are some other ideas:

