Driver seeks advice after EV test ride sparks debate: 'Will probably replace my current ... car'

"It really is a much better experience."

A driver on r/electricvehicles had a life-changing experience after taking an EV for a spin.

"I just rented an EV and didn't want to give it back," they said. "I absolutely loved it and will probably replace my current gas car … with one when it's time."

The specific car they rented out was a Chevrolet Bolt. It didn't come with fancy upgrades like heated seats or electric mirrors, but the OP was perfectly content.

After this experience, they expressed interest in buying the car and were surprised to find how much cheaper it was compared to its peers.

EVs can get a bad reputation regarding their sticker prices, but that is generally an outdated impression, and they actually cost less than you think. The Nissan Leaf sells new for $28,140, for instance, and the Chevy Bolt is scheduled to return with similar pricing sometime in 2025, according to Motortrend.

Compare that to a Tesla Cybertruck, which starts at around $80,000 upfront. Of course, that's not to say that the Cybertruck is a terrible option. Instead, it highlights the variety of EVs available for consumers, some of which are very accessible to your average American.

This is especially true when you take fuel costs and car maintenance into account. According to a 2024 study conducted by Vincentric and reported by Forbes, EVs are cheaper to own in the long run than gas-powered cars.

They're also better for the planet. Although mining for lithium-ion batteries causes pollution, it still presents a better alternative to fossil fuels, which deplete the planet's resources at a more rapid rate.

With companies like Panasonic, for example, working on improved battery tech, EVs are becoming increasingly greener, cheaper, and more efficient to both own and manufacture.

As one commenter on the original Reddit thread put it, "If you set aside all of the politicization and [fear, uncertainty, and doubt], it really is a much better experience. … Even my cheap little Bolt is faster, smoother, cheaper, more convenient, and requires less maintenance."

