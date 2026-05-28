'Aiding and abetting squirrels': Neighbor demands tree removal to protect solar panels

"Removing the trees will be a minor inconvenience to the squirrels and a major inconvenience to everyone else."

A recent Reddit post is gaining traction online after one renter shared an ongoing dispute with a neighbor involving a backyard tree, a rooftop solar array, and a few destructive squirrels.

In the post, a renter in Pennsylvania explained that a duplex neighbor had repeatedly complained that a tree in the renter's yard was helping squirrels access the roof, where they were allegedly damaging the neighbor's solar panels.

The renter said they were sympathetic but viewed full removal of the tree as the only real fix, and said their landlord was unwilling to pay for it.

The poster then asked a straightforward question: "So my question is, legally, what am I responsible for (if anything), and what is the best plan of action here?"

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Investing in solar panels is one of the best ways to save on energy bills and dodge rising electricity costs, but local wildlife can impact solar performance by nesting and chewing through wires. Although that may sound concerning, there are easy fixes like critter guards or metal meshes that prevent the animals from accessing the panels.

If you're curious about how solar panels can transform your home's energy bills, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Its free tools can connect you with quick installation quotes from local installers.

Commenters under the Reddit post overwhelmingly pointed out two things: First, that the poster is a renter and does not control the property, and second, that there are simple actions the solar owner can take to deter the squirrels.

"They (the neighbors) should look into critter guards. We put them on to keep friends from eating our solar panels," one user said.

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Several noted that even without the tree, squirrels can climb walls, gutters, fences, and power lines to reach rooftops.

"As a renter you have no responsibility," one commenter added.

Another joked about potential legal ramifications: "Imagine a guy trying to find him even partially liable for aiding and abetting squirrels."

"Removing the trees will be a minor inconvenience to the squirrels and a major inconvenience to everyone else," another said.

Although this neighbor will likely need to take a few simple steps to protect their solar panels, this story shouldn't dissuade you from considering a clean energy upgrade.

The experts at EnergySage estimate that some homeowners can save up to six figures on electricity bills over the lifetime of a system — more than enough to afford a few critter guards.

If you're considering solar, EnergySage's helpful resources can save the average homeowner up to $10,000 on the cost of installations.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool to show you the average cost of solar in your area as well as local incentives. It ensures you lock in the best prices possible for your upgrade.

And, if you're looking to curb energy costs even more by dodging peak rates, protect your home from outages, or go fully off the grid, pairing solar panels with a battery backup could be a worthwhile investment. Check out EnergySage's free tools to get information on home battery storage including competitive installation estimates.

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