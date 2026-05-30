Parking gate malfunction leads to $4,000 HOA fight, end of longtime friendship

"I still believe that I should not be held liable for the cost."

A parking gate malfunction turned into a $4,000 fight — and, according to one renter, it also brought a longtime friendship to an end.

In a Reddit post, the renter said an HOA blamed him for damage to a garage gate that dropped onto his girlfriend's car, even though he insisted the gate itself was defective.

What happened?

A renter explained on Reddit that he and his girlfriend were living in a condo owned by friends when the incident happened.

While leaving the building's garage, he said he was waiting for traffic to clear when the gate came down onto the back of his girlfriend's car. He said he briefly tried to lift the gate before it "released on its own" and opened again.

About a week later, the condo owners were told by the HOA that their tenant was responsible for the gate damage and a $4,000 repair bill. The renter disputed that claim, arguing that his turn was legal and that the gate's sensors failed to register that the car had not fully cleared the area.

He later joined an HOA hearing remotely from an airport, but the board still upheld the charge. According to the renter, the HOA dropped its original claim that he made an illegal turn yet still concluded that his actions "caused the gate to malfunction."

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Because the HOA would deal only with the homeowners — not the renter or his insurer — the matter stalled. The condo owners eventually decided to pay rather than take the issue to small claims court, and they wanted him to reimburse them.

Why does it matter?

In this case, the dispute was about more than a repair bill: it strained a seven-year friendship and reportedly led to the couple being dropped from their friends' wedding party.

HOA conflicts can shape daily life in ways that go far beyond parking. Across the country, HOAs have also faced criticism for blocking or delaying money-saving home upgrades, including rooftop solar panels, heat pumps, and native plant lawns.

Those improvements can lower utility costs, reduce water use, and make homes more resilient. When HOA rules are vague or overly restrictive, residents can end up paying more — whether through disputed fines or by missing out on upgrades that could save money over time.

What can I do?

If you live in an HOA community, documenting everything as early as possible is a wise move. Save emails, ask for copies of incident reports, take photos, and request video footage in writing. A clear paper trail can make a major difference if a dispute escalates.

It can also help to understand exactly what authority your HOA has under its bylaws and under state law. In some states, HOAs face limits on how much they can restrict clean energy or water-saving upgrades.

For homeowners trying to push for practical, money-saving changes, you can always work with HOAs to change bylaws.

As the renter wrote, "I still believe that I should not be held liable for the cost."

His friends, however, saw it differently, saying they wanted to avoid "a process that is stressful, time-consuming and would put their property at risk."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.