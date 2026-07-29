"Any filter where the cardboard frame is buckling even slightly is an automatic change."

A renter dealing with a stubborn air conditioner turned to Reddit after a routine filter swap appeared to make things worse, not better.

With the thermostat set to 72, the unit was still hovering near 77, and the newly installed filter was visibly bowing inward at the return.

What happened?

The combination of a louder-than-usual vent and a filter bending inward made commenters suspect an airflow problem, whether from a too-restrictive filter or a broader HVAC issue.

In the r/hvacadvice post, the renter said the A/C had been "struggling to get below 76-77ish" after the filter change and that "the vent is a bit louder than usual and the filter looks like it's being sucked in."

The renter later added that wildfire smoke in Utah may have fouled the filter unusually fast, saying it looked much dirtier after only a week than it had in the past.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

People in the comments urged them to confirm the airflow arrow was correct and to consider that dirty coils or a dirty blower could also be contributing.

One widely shared response put it simply: "Any filter where the cardboard frame is buckling even slightly is an automatic change."

Heat pumps can help avoid this kind of high-stress cooling problem because they are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling.

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For renters and homeowners tired of repeated HVAC issues, heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one place to compare options.

Why does it matter?

Weak airflow can mean higher electric bills, less comfortable indoor temperatures, and more wear on expensive equipment. If an air conditioner has to run longer to reach the same setting, the cost can add up quickly during a heat wave.

A clogged or overly restrictive filter can also reduce system efficiency enough that a simple maintenance issue starts to look like a major breakdown. In smoky or dusty conditions, filters may load up faster than usual.

Matching the right filter to the system can help protect comfort and save money. Avoiding one unnecessary repair visit — or a month of extra runtime — can make a noticeable difference on a summer power bill.

For a smaller-scale upgrade path, Merino offers single-room HVAC systems — a targeted heating and cooling option.

What can I do?

Much of the advice centered on reducing resistance. Commenters said a lower-rated filter, generally in the MERV 6-to-8 range, is often a better choice than a more restrictive one.

Some also suggested removing the filter briefly as a test to see whether cooling improves, which can help show whether airflow is the main issue.

Readers also told the renter to recheck the filter's directional arrow and inspect the system for dust or grime beyond the filter, especially given the wildfire smoke and dusty conditions. A fresh filter that starts bowing right away could point to trouble with the return-air setup or with the HVAC equipment itself.

For homeowners thinking beyond a quick fix, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool for slashing energy bills with solar.

And if the bigger lesson is that an aging cooling system may be due for replacement, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare efficient heating-and-cooling options.

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