Tenant vents frustrations after landlord dismisses concerns over dangerously high indoor temperatures: 'Clearly the cooling isn't working'

This predicament forces tenants to choose between their well-being and skyrocketing energy bills.

A recent Reddit post has set social media ablaze, highlighting a concerning issue many renters face: uncomfortable indoor temperatures.

The post, shared with the r/mildlyinfuriating community, features a photo of a ThermoPro thermometer displaying a sweltering 99 degrees Fahrenheit indoor reading.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The frustrated tenant wrote: "Landlord says this is a normal inside temperature and everything is working fine."

They added: "I live in a very hot area and my landlord claims this temperature is normal for the area. Clearly the cooling isn't working. A s***** a** swamp cooler but he claims it's working as well as it can."

This situation reflects a broader problem affecting renters across the U.S. Many landlords have been caught preventing tenants from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly lifestyle changes. These restrictions often extend beyond temperature control, including gardening and hanging clotheslines to dry laundry.

Maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature is a matter of health and safety. Excessive heat leads to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other serious health issues, especially for vulnerable populations like children, the sick, and the elderly.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This predicament forces tenants to choose between their well-being and skyrocketing energy bills. Proper cooling systems and insulation are key to reducing energy consumption and lowering utility costs, benefiting both renters and the greater environment.

The Reddit community quickly rallied around the poster, offering support and sharing their own experiences.

One commenter humorously remarked: "Your landlord thinks you're an iguana and need heat."

🗣️ Do you think your city has good air quality?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another user provided a practical perspective: "When I lived in AZ and went out of town for a week, I set the AC at 82F or 28C, and this in a place where temps are over 110F regularly (42ish). That's NOT normal."

This incident reminds us of the importance of renters' rights and the need for open communication between tenants and landlords. By working together to implement energy-efficient solutions, both parties can contribute to a more sustainable and comfortable living environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.