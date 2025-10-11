Homeowner makes tough decision after learning truth about beloved property feature: 'They were hard to let go of'

Invasive species are no joke. Not only do they outcompete native species in the wild, but they also are so common that they may be hard to spot.

One homeowner came to realize that their beloved front yard trees were infamously invasive Bradford pears. In a post on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, the user showed the process of removing the trees for the sake of the environment despite their attachment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"When we moved here almost 14 years ago, there was a row of Bradford pears in the front yard. I love them. … They also have some good shade and privacy," they explained. "... I eventually learned more about invasive species and native gardening. Still they were hard to let go of. This year though, we cut them down."

In two photos, the trees are gone, leaving the front yard bare. "I'm hoping to replace them with some Japanese Niwaki style trees," the user added. In a comment, they clarified that they would be planting native trees and pruning and training them this way.

Bradford pears, also called Callery pears, are one of many invasive species in the United States. While they are native to East Asia, when brought into areas where they can outcompete native plants, the trees "push out other plants including native species that can't tolerate the deep shade or compete with pear for water, soil and space," according to the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health.

To combat the damage of invasive species, environmentally conscious gardeners can be like this Redditor and switch to native plant gardens. In a process called rewilding, you can add native plants to your yard, which will not only be low-maintenance but a thriving part of the local ecosystem, aiding pollinators and thus protecting humans' food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

To go the extra mile, you can switch from water-hungry turf to a native lawn, using natural ground cover such as clover, buffalo grass, and other options endemic to your area. You'll save on water, money, and time.

Commenters shared their support of the noble Bradford pear owner's decision.

"Good on you, you did the right thing. Over the years I've cut down 10-20 bradford pears," one person said.

Another added: "Great job! Totally understandable how hard it must have been to cut down healthy mature trees."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.