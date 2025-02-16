Homeowner grows concerned after discovering nightmarish plant growing in backyard: 'Should we remove [it]?'

A recent discussion on Reddit's r/arborists subreddit has sparked a debate about whether homeowners should remove ivy from trees.

The post — titled "Should we remove ivy from tree?" — features a photo of a tree covered in thick ivy, prompting mixed reactions from the community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the original poster asks whether they should cut away the ivy, expressing concerns about potential tree damage. Many users strongly advocate for removal, citing the dangers ivy poses, including suffocating tree bark, adding weight that can lead to breakage, and making trees more susceptible to disease and pests.

One commenter warns, "Yes, eventually it will suffocate the tree."

Another suggested, "In my experience, ivy is not good for a tree. But don't use roundup. Just kill it with patience, it's not that hards, it's a bit stinky and dusty, but still healthier than using roundup."

