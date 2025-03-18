Gardener shares video demonstrating how to kill off backyard menace that can cause major problems: 'It's a nightmare'

"It can totally take over yards and make it impossible to grow anything in that location."

A gardener took to TikTok to help teach folks about removing a pesky invasive species from their yard.

The scoop

Jess from the You Can Do It Gardening account (@youcandoitgardening) posted a video demonstrating the correct way to remove ivy.

"Ivy can cause major problems," she said in the caption. "It can totally take over yards and make it impossible to grow anything in that location."

If the ivy is in a sheet in your yard, Jess explains that you can pull it up and get rid of it. If it has started to move into a neighboring property, you should "try to contain it." She notes that you may have to use nontoxic herbicides on it to ensure that it stops spreading and to consult experts in your area for more guidance on which ones to use.

If the ivy is on the trees, she explains that you should cut the vines at the base of the tree and pull them off once they've shriveled and died while being careful not to damage the tree in the process. Then clear a space at least 3 feet around the trunk of the tree of all ivy, and monitor for new growth.

"If you have thick vines climbing up a tree and it's all over the tree," Jess says, "I encourage you to consult an arborist."

How it's helping

Ivy is a massive problem in much of the United States.

According to Invasive.org, English ivy's natural habitat is in Europe, western Asia, and northern Africa. It came to the United States around 1727 and has long been marketed as a year-round, carefree ground cover solution. It can survive in a variety of climates, landscapes, and soil types and can be found anywhere in the eastern U.S. and as far west as Washington and Arizona.

Much like other vines, like kudzu, ivy chokes out the surrounding vegetation by spreading quickly across the ground, depriving other plants of sunlight. It also grows up trees, which blocks trees from getting sufficient sunlight and killing them slowly over several years. English ivy is also known to carry bacterial leaf scorch, a pathogen that disrupts a tree's ability to transport water.

What everyone's saying

Commenters bemoaned trying to deal with ivy in their own yards and gardens.

"I had to have a guy literally blowtorch my bank to get rid of it," one said. "Scorched the earth."

"I've been pulling ivy for years," another said. "Killed many trees. Gave up on pulling it last year and used targeted ivy Roundup. It has worked really well!"

"It's a nightmare," said a third.

