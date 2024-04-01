Garden expert shares hack to turn cheap store-bought plant into an 'unlimited supply' of the herb: 'It will bounce back to life'

Imagine having access to an endless supply of fresh mint right from the comfort of your own home.

Well, that dream can become a reality, and it's all thanks to a clever mint-regrowing hack shared by fruit and vegetable gardening influencer JoesGarden (@joesgarden.official) on Instagram.

The scoop

In the reel, Joe explained that all you need to get started is one affordable mint plant from your local store or nursery. Once you've purchased it, find the side shoots growing along the main stem. Take cuttings just above these offshoots, then place them in a glass of fresh water.

Meanwhile, take the original plant and put it in a pot with soil. This will encourage those side shoots to fill out. Joe notes that "your cuttings will have also grown their own roots, and this can be done with many other different herbs."

"Cut back your mint in the late autumn," Joe advised. "As it's a perennial, it will bounce back to life in the spring, giving you an unlimited supply."

The beauty of this hack is its simplicity. With just a few snips and a glass of water, you'll have a thriving mint farm right in your kitchen. Once you get the hang of it, you can apply the same technique to other herbs, such as basil, rosemary, and oregano.

How it's helping

Not only does regrowing mint save you money on buying those little plastic packs at the store, but it's also great for your well-being. Gardening, even on a tiny scale, has been shown to boost mental health and increase physical activity. Plus, you get the freshest possible ingredients to use in your culinary creations.

But the benefits go beyond your own backyard. By decreasing demand for mass-produced mint that's packaged in plastic and shipped long distances, you're reducing your toll on the environment. Growing your own food, herbs included, is a small but significant way to lighten your carbon footprint.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved Joe's mint multiplication tip.

"Your videos give me peace!" one exclaimed. "Thank you for what you do."

"I love you[,] garden teach !" another said.

"I love that about mint!" a third wrote.

So, next time you're at the grocery store, pick up an unassuming little mint plant and get ready to enjoy a bounty of fragrant, flavorful leaves. Your wallet, well-being, and the planet will all be glad you did. And who knows — you might just discover a new favorite hobby.

