Woman shares clever hack for carrying travel necessities: 'Definitely useful'

It's hard to keep up with sustainable habits on the go, as travel products are made with so much plastic and disposable packaging. But a little creative thinking can go a long way.

In the r/zerowaste subreddit, a Reddit user posted photos of their favorite hack for keeping tissues on hand while traveling. Instead of constantly repurchasing the mini packs wrapped in plastic, they refill one pack with tissues from a larger box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I reuse the travel tissue holder by folding up tissues and placing them back inside. Keeps them perfectly. It's not zero waste but it's definitely useful!" the poster said.

They also added that they dislike the travel tissues because they can feel like sandpaper and aren't as soft as regular tissues.

Commenters loved the idea and added their own suggestions, like crafting a reusable pouch for tissue storage that can be used indefinitely.

"That's awesome! I bet you could find a metal business card case for the same purpose too," one user said.

"My 7yo is rough on things and he'd destroy the package they come in so I took a small scrap of fabric and hand stitched a small envelope style holder for in his book bag. For the closure I just did the old button and elastic so it was easy for him," another user commented.

"Progress not perfection! Love this for the everyman," one commenter said.

We all know it's important to reduce, reuse, and recycle in our everyday lives. But it's easy to fall into the trap of disposable plastics when we're thrown off our normal routines during travel.

By planning ahead, you can avoid falling back on that harmful plastic. Carrying your own tissue pouch, bringing and refilling a metal water bottle, and packing snacks from home are all great ways to be prepared.

Last-minute convenience items are always more expensive at the airport, so doing this will also save you money over time. You will generate less waste and keep trash out of nature and landfills, which will have a positive impact on the environment.

