Handywoman shares 'simple' tip that cuts heating costs: 'This is so helpful'

An English handywoman shares an easy way to drop your energy bills while still keeping your home warm. The step takes all of two seconds and is vital to anyone with central heating.

The scoop

A lot of homeowners believe that turning the boiler heating all the way up in turn makes the central heating hotter. However, this Lancashire handywoman (@lancashirewomen) tells TikTokers this is a myth. Cranking the boiler just makes it exert tons of energy for water to come out of the boiler. The heating is actually determined by the radiator, so if the boiler is set to the highest setting while the radiator is lower, ultimately nothing will happen.

"You're putting a lot of strain on your boiler and it's costing you a lot of money," the creator said in the video. "If you just turn it down [...] it might take a couple of minutes for the heating in your radiator to get up to temperature, but your boiler is not working so hard."

How it's working

When the boiler in your central heating unit is needlessly working on overdrive, energy bills are bound to skyrocket. By following this creator's advice, not only are you saving money; you're also saving the environment.

Energy from heating is directly linked to polluting emissions like gas, which harm the environment by releasing planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide. It can also emit air pollutants that cause smog, acid rain, and water pollution when they settle on land or in water bodies. By doing this small, two-second hack, you can cut the amount of emissions typically used to heat your house.

When combining this hack with other solutions, such as insulating your home against the elements, you can cut pollutants and energy bill costs in half. In fact, it's estimated by The Cool Down that you can cut almost $300 per year on energy costs through insulating your house and even more with weatherization tax credits.

More still, other energy-efficient solutions that can be added to the home have been proven to cut costs, helping the environment and you.

What people are saying

TikTokers flocked to the comments to express their gratitude for the handywoman sharing the hack.

"This is so helpful," wrote one.

Another proved the hack works: "I've been doing this for years and it works and saves money!" they said.

