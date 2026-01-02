Homeowner receives flood of advice about avoiding skyrocketing energy bills: 'Is this just the new norm?'

"Check it against your previous months. A lot of people are experiencing the same problem."

A homeowner went online to ask other residents in their area for tips about keeping electricity prices low after their bill spiked unexpectedly.

The Nebraska-based homeowner posted about their dilemma in the r/Omaha subreddit. According to the post, the Redditor has lived in the same 1,100-square-foot apartment for years without any bill issues.

However, the Redditor said their electric bill recently increased to more than $200. For reference, the average electric monthly bill for United States residents was $144 in 2024, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"Is this just the new norm or is something wrong?" the Redditor asked. Many Redditors were surprised about the size of the bill compared to the size of the home. "That seems kinda high," another Redditor said. "I live in a 2,500 sq ft house and mine is just over $200."





Many Redditors were surprised about the size of the bill compared to the size of the home. Going solar is a great way to lower your electric bill. One Redditor gave the original poster an apartment-friendly option to consider.

"These small balcony plug-in solar panels are starting to be available in the US – could be a way to offset some of the cost increase," one commenter suggested.

Solar panels can help simplify the process of going solar. You can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

There are also $0-down subscription options that can cut your utility rate by up to 20%.

Solar panel incentives are available. Additionally, pairing your solar panels with other electric appliances can drive utility costs even lower.

Finding the best HVAC system for your home can help reduce costs.

In response to the Reddit post, some homeowners shared their own experiences with skyrocketing electric bills. Others offered some helpful advice.

"Ours was bonkers this month," one commenter responded.

"Check it against your previous months," another Redditor said. "A lot of people are experiencing the same problem."

