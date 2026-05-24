Reddit users name the old appliances and cars they have 'abused' for decades: 'It will never die'

"What's the toughest item you own that just won't break?"

For many shoppers, "buy it for life" feels more like a marketing slogan than a realistic goal.

But a recent Reddit thread suggested that plenty of people are still using products that have survived decades of heavy use.

On r/BuyItForLife, users traded stories about appliances, cars, tools, and kitchen gear that just keep working, turning one post into a running catalog of items.

The discussion began with a simple question: "What's the toughest item you own that just won't break? What's something you've abused or used heavily that still works perfectly?"

The answers became a nostalgic showcase of long-lasting goods.

"A family hand me down stand mixer from the 50s," one person said. "Motor is more powerful than my first car's."

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Another wrote, "My stupid Prius. It will never die."

Others pointed to an Estwing hammer, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, a 1970s Seiko watch, a Fender Telecaster, a Wusthof Classic chef's knife, and even a 1955 Rival Can-O-Matic electric can opener.

Some of the most striking stories involved cars with enormous mileage.

One commenter said they sold a 2008 car with roughly 570,000 miles after years of driving about 200 miles a day.

Another praised a Toyota Tacoma that had already served as a cable company truck and later helped build two houses.

Across hundreds of comments, the message was clear: People still value products that last, especially when newer replacements often seem less durable.

Durability can translate into major savings. A mixer, truck, watch, or knife that lasts for decades spreads its cost over many years, reducing the need for replacements and cutting down on repair headaches.

That matters at a time when many households are trying to stretch their budgets.

Reliable products can also save time and stress. Fewer breakdowns mean fewer emergency purchases, fewer service calls, and less worry about whether something will fail when it is needed most.

There is also an environmental angle. When people keep using the same appliance, tool, or car for years, fewer items end up thrown away. That can reduce demand for new materials and help slow the cycle of constant consumption.

Still, longevity is not the only factor that matters.

One commenter noted that an old Corelle set had held up for more than 40 years but later tested at high lead levels, offering a reminder that older products should also be checked for safety, especially when it comes to cookware, dishware, and electrical items.

If you want to get more value from what you buy, it can help to focus on products with strong reputations for repairability and long-term reliability.

In the thread, users repeatedly mentioned brands known for durable construction and good parts availability, particularly for cars, tools, and kitchen equipment.

Maintenance matters, too. One commenter said their 70-year-old can opener still works because they add "a dab of grease on the gear train every few years."

Sharpening knives, servicing watches, cleaning appliances, and following basic upkeep schedules can all dramatically extend a product's life.

Secondhand shopping can also be a smart way to save money, especially for well-made older goods.

But it is worth doing some homework first: Check for recalls, avoid damaged electrical items, and be cautious with vintage dishware or cookware that may contain hazardous materials.

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