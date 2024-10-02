Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of incredible yard transformation: 'Looks totally different'

"Imagine how transformative it would be if even 10% of homeowners were to take your lead."

Beautifying your yard amps up its curb appeal and property value while increasing your sense of pride and enjoyment while spending time at home. As an added bonus, thoughtful and well-maintained yard projects can also offer many environmental benefits, such as improving the air quality, supporting local pollinators, and reducing noise pollution.

Before-and-after photo comparisons are a fantastic way to show the world the results of your yard efforts compared to what you started with.

One Reddit user shared a pair of incredible conversion photos of an Oklahoma front lawn to r/NoLawns and wowed non-traditional lawn enthusiasts.

"For plants, lots of natives to our area, and some rando non-natives that aren't invasive, I just love them," the original poster wrote in the caption. "Probably have roughly 60 to 70 different species of plants."

The OP also described how they added trees for shade and incorporated two merlot redbuds, a Schumard oak, a weeping willow, a sand cherry, a bonanza peach tree, and a Vitex in the yard. They also built a fence around the plants and tilled the yard in their spare time.

Rewilding your yard is a perfect way to achieve a beautiful outdoor space with less time, effort, or money.

Native plants are easier to grow where you live because they are meant to be there. They reduce your need for water and chemicals, allow you to skip tedious mowing chores, and let you simply enjoy the view while nature does most of the work for you.

Redditors were blown away by the yard transformation and full of compliments about the original poster's hard work paying off.

"Looks totally different!" one Redditor wrote in the comment section. "Very inviting and pleasant to be in. Amazing."

"It's so dreamy, especially compared to the blank lawns in the background!" a Redditor commented.

Another Redditor wrote, "Imagine how transformative it would be if even 10% of homeowners were to take your lead."

