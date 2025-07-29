Home chef sparks debate after sharing concerns about high-end stovetops: 'Just the thought stresses me out'

With a little extra cash, some people want to buy a new car or take a nice vacation. But others are drawn to high-end kitchen appliances.

In the r/appliances subreddit, a Reddit user sparked a debate about this with a post about a luxe induction stove. They included a photo of the new Wolf 48" induction range.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just looking at it gives me anxiety - I can already see myself sliding or dropping a heavy pan onto it," the poster said.

"Can you imagine the feeling if you scratched or shattered the top of a $17,000 stove? I can, and just the thought stresses me out."

Induction stoves are quickly gaining popularity, and thankfully, there are many affordable options. People choose induction because it's better for the environment than gas ranges, it cooks faster, and it's more cost effective over time.

Gas stoves can produce unhealthy air quality in your home, and electric stoves can be inconsistent. Induction generates heat with a magnetic current, which results in quicker and more even heating. They also have a strong glass surface that can withstand daily use.

Shoppers can currently get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range with incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. However, President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill legislation will eliminate many of the other IRA tax credits by the end of 2025, with the future of this one less than certain indefinitely, so it's important to take advantage of the rebates sooner rather than later.

If you're hesitant to make the investment in a full-size appliance, consider trying induction cooking with plug-in burners. Starting at just $50, they are an inexpensive and accessible option, though they do not qualify for the rebate program since it only applies to installed models.

Several of the commenters on the Reddit post defended induction cooktops and their durability, no matter the price point.

"I had that anxiety with my Bosch. Once you start using it and continue taking precautions like lifting up heavy pans and making sure nothing heavy can fall onto it, it's fine," one commenter said.

"We have been using a Kitchenaid induction stove daily for seven years. Still looks new," another user said.

"I have a Cafe Induction and have used it heavily for the last two years," another user commented. "I wipe it clean with a microfiber cloth and it looks like new. The surfaces on these things are much sturdier than simple glass."

