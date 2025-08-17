Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming neglected area: 'Sounds like a good deal for all involved'

"I can't believe the city allowed you to have that."

A Reddit user is causing a conversation after they shared photos of their city-sanctioned wildflower garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the title of the post, the user revealed that, when city officials chose to repave their road and sidewalk, they asked them to leave the hellstrips empty. The poster transformed the space between the sidewalk and the road into small native plant gardens.

The difference was staggering. The first photo showed hellstrips containing nothing but dirt. The second photo, taken from the same angle one year later, showed the spaces revitalized with tall wildflowers like black-eyed Susans and red clover.

Using native plants as an upgrade from a traditional lawn has numerous benefits. Gardeners can save time and energy on low-maintenance monoculture grass alternatives like clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and more.

Along with reducing maintenance efforts, utilizing native plants saves money. One study from Applied Ecological Services, summarized by Prairie in Progress suggests that homeowners could see thousands of dollars in savings cumulatively over 20 years when they choose prairie grass over traditional turf.

Rewilding lawns also helps the environment. Native plants attract pollinators, which protect food supplies and balance ecosystems. Right now, pollinators are at constant risk of habitat loss, with 28% of North American bumblebee species now considered threatened.

The Reddit poster was proud to share their accomplishment. Users flocked to the comments to congratulate them on a job well done for the planet and for their pocketbook.

"I can't believe the city allowed you to have that concession," said one commenter. "That's good on them."

The original poster revealed the secret to their success. Commenters agreed it was a great move.

"It was sorta between me and the construction crew," they replied. "I made them cookies and asked a few guys from the team and the site manager to not spread the grass seed."

"Sounds like a good deal for all involved!"

