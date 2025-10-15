Passerby makes stunning discovery in trash can outside grocery store: 'I couldn't resist digging it out'

E-waste is a growing issue because new digital devices are constantly being created, and the old ones can end up filling landfills.

In a recent Reddit post on the subreddit r/Mac, a technology lover shared a wild new piece of equipment that they acquired, merely by glancing into a trash can.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this poor fella sitting in the trash can; keyboard, mouse, and all," said the user, accompanied by a photo of a vintage Mac computer. "As a tech enthusiast and amateur tinkerer, I couldn't resist digging it out and taking it home to see if I could fix it up."

The original poster explained that with some quick Googling, they were able to get into the desktop computer, which was in shockingly decent shape. Once looking around on the computer, they realized it hadn't been used in 15 years, and it once belonged to an elementary school.

"I've never owned a Mac before (though I have used one like this during my own school days, so it's kind of nostalgic), so I'd love to hear suggestions for programs to try out on it!" the OP continued, excited to give life to something so recently deemed trash.

E-waste like this desktop is no joke. A report by the United Nations explains that e-waste totaled 68.3 million tons in 2022 and is expected to increase to 90.4 million tons by 2030.

Plus, e-waste poses the threat of releasing chemical substances into the environment. These can end up in waterways, impacting wildlife, the water supply, and infiltrating the entire food chain.

Not only does increased waste mean more trash, but it's also a huge waste of labor, money, and valuable materials like lithium batteries. To do your part in preventing e-waste and earn back any funds lost, you can trade in your old electronics for money. Some major businesses, including Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell, have programs to buy your used technology from you or exchange it for store credit.

Commenters on the dumped vintage Mac shared their shock at the tossed-out desktop.

"It's a crime to throw such a design masterpiece in the trash," one user said.

Another user added: "You gotta be kidding me… an iMac in the trash can?"

