Shopper shares high-end kitchen appliance found tucked away at local garage sale: 'I am officially incandescent with jealousy'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

Talk about luck. This Reddit user stumbled upon an incredible garage sale find: a La Pavoni professional coffee maker.

"Just found this at a yard sale for $10," the user wrote in r/ThriftShopFinds. "I just went out for a casual yard sale visit on my morning break … hardly anyone had been by as it was kind of tucked away, and there on the table was this coffee maker."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have legitimately been looking for one of these for nearly 10 years, and I am just shocked to find it in such a casual environment," they said.

This is a fantastic find for coffee connoisseurs. The espresso machine costs "over $1,000 in the USA new," according to one commenter



"Hand built in Italy. Finest quality. Many people have [theirs] for like 20-30 years," they added

Shopping at thrift stores and garage sales can save you a ton of money — potentially thousands of dollars. CouponFollow reported that "thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items," so it's not hard to see why the market is growing

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

One person found a vintage Christian Dior fur coat — which sells for over a thousand dollars — at a thrift store for just $10.75. Another garage sale shopper found a Gucci bag for just $4, only to find out the vintage bag is worth over $500. Check out our guide to scoring your own thrift shop treasures.

A CouponFollow survey revealed that saving money is the top reason people shop at thrift stores. Number two? Helping the environment. By donating and purchasing from thrift stores and garage sales, you're preventing appliances and clothes from entering landfills. 

Comments were very jealous of the original poster's amazing find.

"I am officially incandescent with jealousy," one user commented. "What a score. Go buy a lottery ticket since the heavens are aligned for you right now."

"That's such a sick find. I hope you'll enjoy this beauty as much as it deserves," another said.

