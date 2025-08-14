Artist shares creative use for old makeup compact: 'Works perfectly'

Commenters buzzed to the post to share their eagerness to try the hack and to offer tips to improve the process.

A watercolor artist is getting attention after posting an upcycling DIY project on the r/Watercolor subreddit.

Commenters buzzed to the post to share their eagerness to try the hack and to offer tips to improve the process.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Casual reminder that upcycling is the bomb.com," said the poster, sharing a photo of a makeup compact filled with watercolor paints. The three-pan compact had just enough space for the primary colors.

"Nice! Is (was) that a makeup compact?" asked a commenter.

"Yes! An old Clinique one," replied the original poster.

This cost-effective hack can save painters money. Instead of spending on new palettes, they can upcycle an empty compact or other plastic item and limit purchases to the paint itself. A quick internet search revealed that paint refills run as low as $3.35 each while new pre-filled palettes range upwards from about $16.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The hack can also help with house clutter. Items with upcycling potential can be found with a quick sweep of a makeup kit, freeing up space for new products.

The plastic makeup compact is getting a second chance at being used instead of piling up in a landfill. Of the 40 million tons of plastic generated in the United States in 2021, 85% went to landfills. Upcycling items that would otherwise be discarded keeps plastic out of landfills. It also removes the need for plastic products to decompose, which takes about 400 years.

The original poster dove into comments from other users who were eager to adapt the project for their own painting needs. Commenters congratulated the original poster on a job well done.

"Super job!" said one commenter.

"Thank you!" replied the original poster. "It took all of a minute to make and already dried down perfectly."

Commenters also shared their own tips for the project, having already discovered the trick themselves.

"I did this with all my old eyeshadow compacts too!" commented another user. "Works perfectly."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.