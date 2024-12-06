Social media user sparks discussion about surprising uses for extra bra padding: 'Everyone in this thread is genius'

"Before tossing something in the trash, stop and ask yourself if it can be used for some other purpose."

Bra pad inserts serve a purpose for some, but for others who find them to be the bane of their existence, it can be difficult to find another use for them.

One upcycler popped into the r/Upcycling subreddit for advice on what to do with her leftover bra pad inserts. The ideas were endless. Hanger pads for sweaters, furniture sliders, knee pads … you name it. "Faux Brazilian butt lift," anyone?

"Everyone in this thread is genius," said one commenter.

The forum was a reminder that even the most useless things can serve a purpose in your home. Instead of immediately throwing away what you don't need, finding ways to reuse things helps reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Reusing and allowing goods to be used to the fullest extent greatly benefits the environment by reducing the need to harvest new materials. This also saves energy and money as well as reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Companies like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers were founded on the premise of reusing and upcycling clothing and other goods. You can even turn a profit by cleaning out your closet. ThredUp reported this year that the clothing resale market is the highest it has ever been and will continue to grow. This has prompted other brands to find ways to resell clothing with buyback programs.

When it comes to bra pads, Trashie — a company TCD has vetted as a partner for clothes recycling — could be a great option, as the company says it accepts "any unwanted clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and linens in any condition" and that "this includes swimwear, underwear, socks, and more."

In a North Carolina State publication on water quality and waste management, the author presented the advantages of reusing as well as strategies for individual consumers and businesses. "The process of reuse begins with the attitude that products and materials have usefulness beyond the owner's original intention," the paper detailed. "Before tossing something in the trash, stop and ask yourself if it can be used for some other purpose."

One person's trash is another person's treasure. If you can't reuse the bra pads, maybe someone else can — or at the very least, throw it in a Trashie Take Back Bag and let it get turned into a new treasure.

