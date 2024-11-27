Homeowner shares video of unexpected garden visitors after cultivating atypical yard: 'Lucky to have such fine visitors'

Creating a backyard oasis provides you with a beautiful escape into nature; it can also attract some exciting visitors. One homeowner shared footage of the family of turkeys that wandered through their garden.

The native plant gardening community on Reddit supports the planting of local flora in yards and provides advice and encouragement. They sometimes even advocate for a little disruption and being the "messy" yard on the block.

In a post to the r/NativePlantGardening page, a homeowner shared a video of their yard showcasing not only their cute garden but also the family of visitors who walked through it. They wrote: "Late summer garden visitors…"

The 15-second video shows a group of turkeys making their way through the original poster's yard. The group appears to be a family, with one large and several smaller turkeys; they are probably a brood that was born earlier in the season.

In the garden, tall flowers are blooming with fluffy red sprays. There appear to be a few other species in the garden, showing pink and purple flowers.

Growing native plants is one of the best ways to attract local fauna to your home. While turkey may not be at the top of the list, you can get beneficial insects, neighborhood chipmunks, and birds that stop by for a visit.

In recent years there has been a boom in growing native plants. The National Wildlife Federation found that "28 percent of U.S. adults are purchasing plants that are beneficial for native bees, butterflies, and birds."

As more people learn how their choices affect local ecosystems and the planet, many are trying to be more mindful. Planting natives not only helps bring more wildlife into your yard, but it can save you money. These plants are well adapted to their ecosystem, so they can handle the normal weather variations.

Oftentimes a grass lawn will need a ton of maintenance and water through the summer season to stay healthy and green. Choosing more natural ground cover or converting some of your yard to native plants can dramatically cut down your water bill.

Native plant enthusiasts on Reddit loved the OP's gorgeous garden and their cute visitors.

"Beautiful yard! Lucky to have such fine visitors," wrote one person.

Someone else asked about the plants: "What is your secret for growing red lobelia? They look fantastic!"

The OP responded: "Damp, rich soil. I also water them every couple of days. One plant was 7ft tall!"

