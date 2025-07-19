  • Home Home

Homeowner distressed after noticing troubling trespassing trend on their property: 'The space is covered in trees and foliage'

by Alyssa Ochs
Cutting through a neighbor's yard can create tensions between homeowners and cause damage to the natural environment.

One Reddit user shared their frustration about random people who used their lawn to access the next street over. The OP lives at the end of a dead-end road and witnessed strangers lurking around their property to cut through a small opening among the brush.

"It is not a known pedestrian path and does not show on Google Maps as such," the OP shared. "It's people making their own shortcut."

The OP also explained: "The space is covered in trees and foliage. A fence wouldn't be easy without spending a small fortune on removing all the trees."

This situation is troubling because it involves trespassing, which raises concerns for the homeowner's safety and could damage foliage in the area.

Trespassing on other people's property is often illegal, unsafe, and inconsiderate. People who trespass on others' land may damage plants and prompt legal action against them.

A better approach is to respect property boundaries and walk on designated sidewalks, trails, and paths instead of cutting through to save time and steps. Handling neighborhood issues may involve contacting your homeowners association or joining forces with other neighbors who have similar problems.

Homeowners frequently turn to Reddit and other social media platforms to seek advice on how to address trespassing issues. Followers of the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit shared their feedback and guidance for this OP, offering suggestions such as installing motion-activated sprinklers, planting thorny plants, and posting "no trespassing" signs.

"Put in some tomato stakes and run rope across them," one user suggested. "It's not permanent."

"T-posts with pallets dropped over them or cattle panels wired onto them works in tight areas," another Redditor wrote.

"My mom has the same problem," someone else shared. "She spent around $1,000 to have huge boulder/river rock placed strategically along the edge of the grass at the road. This price covered delivery and installation. Looks amazing. Problem solved."

