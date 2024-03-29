Homeowner sparks discussion after photo reveals misguided landscaping decision: 'Shocks the tree quite a bit'

The internet is abuzz over one Redditor's decision to cut their tree's trunk.

The original poster shared a photo of their backyard in Reddit's active r/arborists community, asking: "Should I have done this to my Silver Maple? I was worried the trunk was going to give out and split at some point. Did I make a mistake cutting the tree trunk?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo depicts a large silver maple tree with its main trunk abruptly cut, leaving a flat, bare stump at least 10 feet above ground.

But according to the passionate arborists weighing in, the poster's solution will likely cause more problems than it solves.

While their worries about a splitting trunk are valid, commenters say cutting the trunk down to a stump — known as "topping" — is one of the most harmful pruning practices.

When you top a tree, you leave it with a major wound that makes it vulnerable to decay and rot. The tree will quickly try to regrow its lost canopy by sending out many small, weakly attached shoots.

"Just because a trunk isn't perfectly vertical doesn't mean it's a hazard," one commenter explained. "Cabling or weight reduction pruning are common ways to mitigate that, but topping is never the answer. Not only does it basically guarantee a lot of decay, it shocks the tree quite a bit."

The commenter continued to explain that "the sprouts that regrow are structurally weak" and "lack the internal wood structure that typically supports branches." While the tree may quickly grow back, it will be more prone to breakage in the future.

"If you cut that much off the tree, you've put too much stress on it and may have killed it," another commenter said.

Several Redditors note that leaving the tree as is, even with an imperfect lean, would have been best.

Alternatively, the homeowner can uproot the silver maple and replace it with another native tree. Installing a native plant instead of an invasive one is important — because native plants are naturally acclimated to their environment, they save time and money on maintenance, conserve water, and support crucial pollinator populations.

The result? A healthier ecosystem overall.

If you'd like to enjoy these benefits but a tree is outside your budget, you can start with a partial lawn replacement of native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Review TCD's guide on how to rewild your yard to get started.

The takeaway? For the safety of your trees and property, consult an expert before making any major chops. Pruning should enhance a tree's natural shape — not try to reinvent it.

