Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after fixing dangerous landscaping issue: 'That's how it is done'

Neglecting the space around the base of a tree can be more harmful than you'd think.

This Reddit user shared photos of the before-and-after of their tree landscaping project in r/arborists.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The Live Oaks in the front were mounded with dirt (not even mulch!) and covered with a vining groundcover and I knew it wasn't healthy long term," the original poster said about the trees in front of their new house.

Later pictures in the series show the tree's roots uncovered and bulging out of the ground.

The OP continued, "Now I'm paranoid if I exposed too much of the root flare or damaged too many of the little roots close to the trunk." They hoped that people in the comments would have advice on how to handle those smaller roots.

If you're going to put anything around your tree when planting one, mulch is preferable. But Penn State Extension said that too much of it is a bad thing.

Organic mulch should be two to three inches deep and shouldn't touch the tree. It should also be around a tree's drip line. Using just enough mulch keeps a tree's soil moist and keeps the tree itself healthy.

Creating a mulch volcano can waste your time, money, and energy. Knowing the proper technique will save you the hassle of doing the work again.

Too much mulch can ultimately prevent a tree from getting the oxygen it needs. This can kill the tree. And when trees die, the surrounding ecosystem can suffer.

For your own peace of mind and the animals around you, mulching minimally is the way to go. Other things that can help your local ecosystem include switching to a natural lawn and rewilding your outdoor space.

As for the OP's tree, Redditors didn't have many notes.

"Looks good, that's how it is done," said one user.

Another asked, "Did you just leave [fibrous roots] hanging in air or did you cut all of them? I have the same question about those and wonder if that'll shock the tree."

"Yes there were a ton of fibrous adventitious roots," the OP replied. "I saw a comment on a post here saying it doesn't really matter if you leave them because they'll just die anyways and be air pruned."

